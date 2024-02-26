Free advice on digital solutions from MNA Media

The theme is on how to get more customers in today's digital world.

There will be four of the free business events starting at the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley on Monday, March 11.

The Cannock venue on Tuesday, March 12 is The Premier Suite in High Street and Walsall Football Club's Poundland Bescot Stadium hosts the event on Wednesday, March 13.

The final event is on Thursday, March 14 at the University of Wolverhampton Science Park, Glashier Drive.

To book a place contact Alison Butler 0n 01902 319820 or email alison.butler@expressandstar.co.uk