Business awards to be highlight of Express & Star's 150th anniversary celebrations

Finalists, sponsors and business leaders will be transported back in time at the Express & Star Business Awards 2024 as they hear about the newspaper’s rich history and how it has been a vital support to businesses in the region for 15 decades.

The glittering awards night takes place at The Halls Wolverhampton on Thursday, June 13 when a spotlight will be shone on top businesses and individuals within the region.

Among the 11 prestigious awards are:

*Growth and Innovation Award – for businesses that have achieved growth and have an inspirational story to tell.

*Manufacturing Champion Award – focused on those businesses that demonstrate a dedication to manufacturing excellence.