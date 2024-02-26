Business awards to be highlight of Express & Star's 150th anniversary celebrations
The deadline is approaching for entries to be submitted for one of this year’s most prestigious events, as the Express & Star marks its 150th anniversary.
Finalists, sponsors and business leaders will be transported back in time at the Express & Star Business Awards 2024 as they hear about the newspaper’s rich history and how it has been a vital support to businesses in the region for 15 decades.
The glittering awards night takes place at The Halls Wolverhampton on Thursday, June 13 when a spotlight will be shone on top businesses and individuals within the region.
Among the 11 prestigious awards are:
*Growth and Innovation Award – for businesses that have achieved growth and have an inspirational story to tell.
*Manufacturing Champion Award – focused on those businesses that demonstrate a dedication to manufacturing excellence.