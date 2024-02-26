Express & Star
Close

Business awards to be highlight of Express & Star's 150th anniversary celebrations

The deadline is approaching for entries to be submitted for one of this year’s most prestigious events, as the Express & Star marks its 150th anniversary.

Plus
By John Corser
Published
USP Steels celebrate being named business of the year at the 2023 awards

Finalists, sponsors and business leaders will be transported back in time at the Express & Star Business Awards 2024 as they hear about the newspaper’s rich history and how it has been a vital support to businesses in the region for 15 decades.

The glittering awards night takes place at The Halls Wolverhampton on Thursday, June 13 when a spotlight will be shone on top businesses and individuals within the region.

Among the 11 prestigious awards are:

*Growth and Innovation Award – for businesses that have achieved growth and have an inspirational story to tell.

*Manufacturing Champion Award – focused on those businesses that demonstrate a dedication to manufacturing excellence.

Similar stories
Most popular