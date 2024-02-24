After 14 years in business, the current owners of Chip Stop on Springhill Lane, Penn, will mark their last day of trading today.

Henna Chander, who runs the business alongside family members, broke the news in a Facebook post published on Saturday.

In the post, Henna explained that the chip shop will be under new management from Monday.

She said: "As some of you are aware my family and I own Chip Stop on Springhill Lane.

"The time has come for us to say goodbye. The last 14 years, we have met some wonderful people, friendships which we will hold onto.

"I would like to thank all our customers over the past 14 years. It was a struggle when we first took over as the business was run down previously but thanks to many of you for always supporting us and helping us build the business.

"We weren’t perfect, we made mistakes but then again, everyone does.

"It wasn’t just a chippy to some, it was having company and having someone to speak to and even though it’s goodbye, I will still be here for anyone who needs a chat.

"Honestly, I have found it so difficult writing this message without crying but as a family, we really appreciate everyone who has supported us and got us to where we are."

Henna went on to thank customers for their ongoing support, signing off the message with "lots of love".

Several people took to Facebook to share their sadness at the news, with some promising to visit the current owners on their final day of trading to say goodbye.

Lisa Evans wrote: "Thank you and enjoy your next chapter, very sad you are going, hopefully lovely things coming you and your family's way."

Nathaly Hick added: "The new management have big boots to fill. Thank you for always being great."

Fellow customer Pam Sehemby said: "Very sad but you have done well, I will pop in today to say bye."