Muse helps boost group's 2023 record performance

In the Midlands Muse has secured new opportunities with the City of Wolverhampton Council and Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council.

It is to deliver the regeneration of City Centre West in Wolverhampton and Mell Square – a new neighbourhood with homes, leisure, and commercial space – in Solihull.

Morgan Sindall Group delivered a strong performance in 2023 against a difficult market backdrop.

Group revenue increased by 14 per cent to more than £4.1 billion, while adjusted operating profit before tax was up six per cent to £144.6 million.

Muse creates successful places across the UK, with the emphasis on sustainability, community, and quality. The company has a strong order book, with a £1.8 billion development pipeline.

In 2023, 20 projects were under construction with a combined gross development value of £1.4bn. Eight projects reached practical completion.

Muse has also continued to promote and deliver the £3.2bn regeneration opportunity at Arden Cross, which is facilitated by the HS2 Interchange Station in Solihull, working alongside the University of Warwick as it investigates the opportunity to deliver a medical technology campus at Arden Cross. Muse was named preferred regeneration partner in 2022.

Maggie Grogan, Managing Director at Muse – Midlands, said: “As part of the wider Muse business we are proud to have made an important contribution to the financial results of our parent company, Morgan Sindall Group.

“Over the last 12 months, we’ve continued to build relationships across the Midlands region, securing new opportunities in Wolverhampton and Solihull, and growing innovation-led partnerships with the University of Warwick, the West Midlands’ top university.

“We are looking forward to delivery of these landmark projects over the coming years.

“We have a strong pedigree of working in partnership with the public sector to regenerate towns and cities, grow economies, and support communities. With a strong development pipeline, we have a firm foundation and the financial strength to deliver, along with the skills and capability to drive growth.”