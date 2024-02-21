Topping out ceremony for signal squadron's new home

The squadron, which is the only British Army unit permanently assigned to NATO, will be moving from Dorset to its new home at Beacon Barracks – the former Mod Stafford and RAF Stafford – under the Defence Estate Optimisation Army Programme.

Henry Brothers is building a new £22.5 million two-storey facility for the squadron within a secure compound at Beacon Barracks. It includes offices, conference rooms, a reception area, workshops, garaging, storage rooms, welfare facilities and mechanical and electrical plant rooms, and will feature solar panels on the roof.

The company is also delivering a single-storey satellite communications building as part of the development for the squadron, which, as a deployable communication module, has a role to install and control strategic communication and information systems supporting a deployed NATO headquarters.

Personnel at the topping out ceremony for the new facilities included representatives from NATO, 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, Beacon Barracks, contractor Henry Brothers Construction, project manager Mott MacDonald and multi-disciplinary design consultants Pick Everard.

Ian Taylor, managing director of Henry Brothers Construction, said: “We are very pleased to see this significant milestone being reached on the new facility that Henry Brothers Construction is delivering at Beacon Barracks for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron. The squadron plays an important role in NATO, and we are proud to support our armed forces.

“Henry Brothers has worked in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and the DIO to deliver many improvements and new developments over the years. It’s great to see one of our current projects proceeding well and on track for completion next year, providing 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron with a new base to relocate to from Dorset.”

The project, which is scheduled to be Defence Related Environmental Assessment Method Excellent, is being delivered by Henry Brothers for DIO via the Crown Commercial Service Framework. Work is due to be completed in early 2025.

Other members of the team working alongside Henry Brothers on the project include Pick Everard and Mott MacDonald.

Henry Brothers Construction is part of The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit out.