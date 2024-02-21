The branch in Lea Road, Penn Fields, Wolverhampton, closed in January for the scheme to get underway, after approval for the work was granted in March last year.

These new photos show how work is progressing.

Work is progressing to overhaul and expand the branch

Customers are expected to be welcomed back to the new-look restaurant in late March.

Under the plans, the branch will be extended by 23 square metres, while the number of parking spaces will be cut to 56.

Currently there is room for 70 vehicles but bosses want to expand the space for drive-thru customers, increasing capacity from 14 to 25.

Workmen on site at McDonald's, Lea Road, Penn Fields, Wolverhampton

There will also be a new restaurant layout and redesign of the crew room.

Staff working at the restaurant have been offered roles in neighbouring restaurants while the works take place.