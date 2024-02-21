Aldi to create 5,500 jobs in 2024

The supermarket, which currently has more than 1,000 stores and employs more than 45,000 colleagues, plans to continue growing at speed throughout 2024.

Roles available will include store assistants, managers and cleaners at new stores opening this year, with the supermarket also recruiting across its 11 Regional Distribution Centres and within Head Office.

Store and warehouse assistants at Aldi receive a starting salary of £12 rising to £12.95 nationally, while those working within the M25 receive £13.55 rising to £13.85.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer at Aldi UK, said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard and are without a doubt a huge part of our success at Aldi. We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, not just because of our unbeatable prices and British sourcing, but also our amazing colleagues.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues up and down the country to Team Aldi during 2024 as we progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”