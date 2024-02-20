Staffordshire firm celebrates milestone with impressive growth reveal

From humble beginnings in a small room at a local gym, Paeon Injury and Fitness Clinic, now based at Chasewater Country Park at Burntwood, near Lichfield, is marking its 10th anniversary with the revelation it’s going from strength to strength.

Described as an “incredible journey” by company founder Marcus Slade, the clinic is celebrating the landmark with the news that it’s witnessed a “remarkable” 37 per cent increase in new clients as well as an “impressive” 42 per cent overall performance boost compared to the previous year.

2023 also saw Paeon’s brand expand with the launch of its first franchise in Leeds.

Clinical director Marcus has also announced exciting plans are in the pipeline for Paeon to grow even further in the coming months and see it build on its successes to date.

Marcus, of Norton Canes, said: “Reflecting on the past year, we’re thrilled to share that it’s been a period of significant growth for us. But our success is not just about numbers.

“These achievements stand as a testament to the trust and support of valued clients and the hard work of our dedicated team members who have fuelled our success over the last decade.

“As we continue to evolve and grow, we remain dedicated to providing the highest level of care and we’re confident that the coming years will bring even more opportunities for us to make a positive impact on people’s lives and to further stand out from the physiotherapy crowd.”

Father-of-three Marcus said that 2024 would see the business extend its client offer even further by introducing new and exciting innovations very soon.