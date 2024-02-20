The Bracebridge in Sutton Park closed suddenly last October.

The Terrace section of the venue in Sutton Coldfield will reopen on Tuesday, March 5, with bookings being taken now. Meanwhile, the Sip and Slice, formerly the Kiosk, is open now – for a coffee and cake before and will soon provide a bakery service.

The Bracebridge restaurant in Sutton Park

New owners in a ‘community partnership’ deal. Sam and Emma Morgan, of Open Restaurants Group (ORG), have joined forces with award-winning chef, Andrew Sheridan, who is in charge of the menu, a new kitchen and a new menu.

The venue sits next to one of the Sutton Coldfield beauty spot’s water features – Bracebridge Pool – which gives the venue its name. It will reopen with a ‘new menu full of British pub classics with a twist’. Its neighbouring kiosk, now the Sip & Slice has reopened with coffee and doughnuts and will soon add freshly-baked bread, pastries, and artisan pizzas.

ORG runs three restaurants which all feature in the Michelin restaurant guide – 8 By Andrew Sheridan, which transferred from Birmingham to Liverpool last April and also holds three AA Rosettes. It was named Best Restaurant in the UK at the British Restaurant Awards in September 2023. It also has two upmarket neighbourhood restaurants: Black & Green, in Barnt Green, Worcestershire, and OXA in Oxton, The Wirral.

Andrew said: “We have spent the last few months getting The Bracebridge ready to reopen which includes the installation of a new kitchen. We’ve also been busy recruiting and training a highly trusted team of staff to deliver our menu of British classics featuring top-quality ingredients, and exceptional service.”