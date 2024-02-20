PGS puts first electric HGV on the road

PGS Global Logistics, based in Mackadown Lane, Kitts Green, has taken another step towards carbon-neutral operation by adding the Volvo FM EV 4x2 tractor to its growing line-up of electric vehicles.

To date, PGS has already invested in a fleet of 10 e-vehicles for use both in its warehouse facilities and on the road, and is planning further expansion of e-vehicles for its fleet throughout 2024.

The addition of the eHGV will be used for overnight trunking across its operations for the Ettingshall-based Pallet-Track network and APC Overnight parcel network.

It will be charged by day solely from solar generated energy at the company’s £12 million West Bromwich logistics hub, which opened in 2023 and is fully-equipped for energy capture and electricity generation.

The 80,000 sq ft facility generated 71 per cent of its own energy in November 2023, which means the site will be entirely off-grid and self-sufficient by the time the spring and summer months roll around.

The new Volvo FM EV Globetrotter tractor unit has been supplied by the Hartshorne Group, features six batteries producing 490kw (666bhp). The truck is also equipped with full air suspension, Volvo dynamic steering, full air kit with side skirts, I-See predictive cruise control and full Volvo Connect package.

PGS founder and managing director, Paul Eyles, said the West Bromwich site is already generating enough energy to enable him to add even more EVs to his fleet.

Paul said: “We’re proud to be the first company in Birmingham to operate a fully-electric artic and it’s proof that our new West Bromwich eco-site is already offering us much more than just storage space; supporting our valued customers as well as reaching our own goals of carbon neutrality.

“Being 71 per cent self-sufficient in a winter month was excellent, so we will eventually be able to run off-grid and create even more capacity for charging electric vehicles.”

PGS is already putting its money where its mouth is on this claim, with two new electric vans on order to help service its APC Overnight parcel services.

The vans have a range of 200 miles, versus the 90 offered by the previous model, allowing PGS to take another step forward in offering local businesses smarter and more sustainable services, supporting their growth and enabling them to service a national customer base.

“At a time when our customers across West Bromwich and the wider West Midlands region are passionate about protecting the environment, we are committed to supporting their growth and providing them with smarter, more efficient service options to help them flourish in the years ahead. Our growing electric fleet builds on this commitment,” added Paul.

Jonathan Smith, chief executive at APC Overnight, said: “Just last year we saw PGS marking a clear commitment towards building for a more sustainable future with the launch of its eco-site.

“This marks yet another step forward in PGS’ commitment to ensure the business is well placed to navigate the continued evolution of our industry. PGS continues to set a fantastic example across the APC network, ensuring our customers continue to get improved, more efficient and more sustainable service options.”

Stuart Godman, chief executive at Pallet-Track, said: “As a network, we’ve set our sights on being disruptors in the market and this forward-thinking approach at PGS is a stand out example of such.

“Many companies talk the talk when it comes to ESG agendas and decarbonisation programmes, but PGS is undoubtedly walking the walk too. They are leading from the front in reducing environmental impact and we fully expect others to follow their lead in making their fleet, and their warehousing, much cleaner and greener.”

Brian Cronin, sales director at the Hartshorne Group, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside the team at PGS who are taking charge of the change towards a more sustainable future.”