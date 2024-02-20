New era for Elta in 50th year

Major investment will be made into the Kingswinfrd company’s manufacturing capabilities this year and as of this month, the business previously known as Elta Fans will be repositioned as Elta.

This is a poignant branding transition for the company as it signifies an identity that better represents the company’s full capability beyond fan manufacturing.

As well as its industry leading fan technology, Elta will continue to invest in its air handling units, noise control equipment and controls to provide markets with holistic solutions that futureproof against the demanding challenges of modern society. Elta’s engineering expertise and bespoke manufacturing approach are both fundamental to this and will therefore see a significant investment into its factories which will help meet increased demand for full system specifications.

Sister companies, Fantech Ventilation in Ireland and Duct Products in Northern Ireland will also be unified under the Elta brand to create a cohesive presence across the industry and geographically.

‘Air Movement, Air Quality’ is the company’s new mantra which will encapsulate its vision, mission and comprehensive range of solutions.

Mark Rickard, chief executive at Elta Group, said: “This strapline underscores two pivotal aspects that are at the heart of our business. Air Movement signifies our commitment to engineering excellence, innovation, and precision in every aspect of our products. While Air Quality emphasises the role we play in ensuring cleaner, healthier and safer indoor environments.”

Mark will be supported by his senior leadership team in embedding this new vision across the business. They include Damian Buxton, chief executive at Elta; Vikrant Bhatt, director for England, Wales and Scotland; Mark Russell, managing director for Ireland and Chris Schofield, managing director for Northern Ireland.

Mark added: “We’re often described as the sleeping giant of the ventilation industry, which is evidenced by many companies increasing their specifications with us once through the door. Ultimately, we can build any type of fan or ventilation system required which people sometimes don’t realise. We often see a simple enquiry evolve into us delivering a full solution and that’s what this investment into the business is all about.

“We are well known for our industry-leading fans – a critical element of any ventilation system. However, industry professionals well know that there is so much more to ventilation specification and our business is well-equipped with a wide suite of solutions and technical expertise to lead the charge on improving air quality throughout the built environment.”