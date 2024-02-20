Cameron Homes featured on BBC’s Countryfile highlighting new habitat creation scheme

The episode highlighted the new BNG regulations that came into effect on February 12 and unveiled how the council has worked to deliver a new scheme in the village of Wood End, adjacent to Cameron Homes’ Oak View development.

During the episode, viewers were offered an insight into the innovative approach the housebuilder has taken at its 10-hectare site, which is located within the North Warwickshire Local Planning Authority and the Arden National Character Area. Recognising the importance of biodiversity preservation, Cameron Homes is set on creating an off-site offsetting project through The Dragonfly Habitat Bank.

Designed in collaboration with leading ecology consultants, FPCR, the habitat creation scheme will yield an uplift of 82 BNG habitat units, comprising broadleaved woodland, neutral grassland, nature-rich hedges with trees and the enhancement of existing hedgerows.

Cameron Homes has meticulously planned the next stages of the project, with land preparation commencing in spring and summer, before the planting and sowing stages take place in autumn, resulting in the creation of designed areas for nature recovery.

In adherence to the Environment Act and mandatory implementation into the planning system, the project evidences Cameron Homes' commitment to environmental conservation.

By aligning with DEFRA and Natural England's regulatory frameworks, the Midlands-based homebuilder ensures compliance with all legal obligations, while championing biodiversity revitalisation.

Kate Tait, Group Land and Planning Director at Cameron Homes, said: “We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to showcase Cameron Homes’ new BNG habitat creation scheme on BBC’s Countryfile.

“We extend our gratitude to Warwickshire County Council for their collaborative efforts in overseeing the scheme and coordinating the management of the biodiversity loss. Through diligent monitoring and proactive measures, the habitat bank will not only minimise the impact of development, but also contribute to an increase in the biodiversity value, compared to pre-development levels.”

Cameron is part of The Tara Group, a family-owned independent company founded in 1974 by Noel Sweeney. The Group remains family owned and consists of Cameron Homes, Chasetown Civil Engineering and Keon Homes.

Tara has delivered over 2,000 homes through Cameron, and Keon Homes and has had an involvement in a further 40,000 through Chasetown Civil Engineering, working with major UK housebuilders.