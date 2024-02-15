Sedgley's Snowflake beer is a national champion

Snowflake from the Sarah Hughes Brewery came out on top in blind judging at the Campaign for Real Ale's Great British Beer Festival Winter festival at Burton upon Trent Town Hall this afternoon.

The eight per cent ale, which is produced ready for Christmas each year, took the title ahead of last year's winner Elland Brewry's 1872 Porter.

The joint silver went to Magnum Mild from Muirhouse Brewery.

Snowflake was also the beer of the festival at the Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of Camra's Dudley Winter Ales Fayre at Dudley Town Hall in November where it was the first beer to sell out.

The brewery is at the back of the Beacon Hotel in Bilston Street and Snowflake, which was originally launched in 1999, is the strongest beer that it produces. It has won numerous regional awards, often for its Dark Ruby Mild.

The GBBF Winter event runs at Burton until Saturday with 150 different beers featured this year.