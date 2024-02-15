New Tesco Express opens its doors in Kingswinford

The new store in Stream Road officially opened this morning.

Former Kingswinford North and Wall Heath Councillor Shaz Saleem had a sneak preview of the store yesterday and helped to officially open the new shop today.

Sharing pictures and video on social media, he said: "Tesco, Welcome to Kingswinford.

"This morning at 8am, Tesco, Stream Road, Kingswinford, officially opened.

A new Tesco Express in Stream Road, Kingswinford, opened today. Photo: Shaz Saleem

"Joined by community ambassadors, Cassie Gray and Brian Bassingthwaighte , we had the honour of officially opening the new store and giving Tesco a warm welcome to Kingswinford.

"The store has created dozens of jobs for local people.

The new Tesco Express, Stream Road, Kingswinford

"It was lovely meeting Sarah and her amazing team. We were delighted to hear her plans of supporting our community."

The store will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 6am to 10pm; Thursday 8am-10pm and weekends 7am-10pm.