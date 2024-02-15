Ladder for the Black Country: Celebrating 10 years of the Ladder Foundation

A passionate advocate for apprenticeships with over 700 apprentices, University College Birmingham works with employers on a range of different apprenticeship pathways, and the support for the Ladder Foundation and Ladder for Greater Birmingham stems from the institution’s long-term commitment to apprenticeships.

University College Birmingham now offers apprenticeships from Level 2, all the way through to Level 6, with plans to extend to Level 7 (the equivalent of a Masters degree) for some programmes over the coming years. Apprenticeships offer skills-focussed opportunities to develop individuals within a workplace setting, in line with the ambitions of the business and learner. Because of their structure, apprenticeships go far in supporting social mobility; everyone regardless of their background can begin an apprenticeship pathway that will support their career aspirations.

This focus on social mobility is a shared vision both at the Ladder Foundation and University College Birmingham. The Ladder for Greater Birmingham has now been operating for five years, offering regional support for apprenticeships with the goal of creating 1,000 new apprenticeships across the region. The Ladder has brought together businesses and providers, enabling the best opportunities for apprentices, across a wide range of industries and sectors.

Jose Lopes, Pro-Vice Chancellor (external affairs) at University College Birmingham, said of the partnership: "Working with the Ladder Foundation is an important part of our apprenticeship programme. Having an organisation with the breadth of knowledge about regional factors driving businesses in their skills development helps us to anticipate the programmes we need to be offering.”

Ladder founder Rob Colbourne said that the success of the Ladder initiative over a 10-year period had been possible due to likeminded individuals and partners who see the value of the apprenticeship brand, and the positive impact apprentices can have within the business they work.

"Key partners such as the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partship and the UCB enable the Ladder Foundation make a difference in people’s lives and leave legacy projects and experiences that will add value for years to come.

"The Ladder Foundation is now looking to the next 10 years and imbedding apprenticeships further into the fabric of the labour market and celebrating the progress of the Foundation so far."