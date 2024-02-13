Marketing expert recruited by Nicol & Co

Hayley Knight from Wolverhampton has joined Nicol & Co from another role in the property sector where she was the marketing and creative content manager at a firm of technical consultants in the East Midlands.

Mrs Knight, who has worked in marketing for more than seven years, is an associate of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and has a Level 6 CIM Diploma in professional marketing from Wolverhampton University.

She has also previously worked as marketing manager with house builders Owl Homes in Tamworth and before that was marketing coordinator for Lioncourt Homes, a client of Nicol & Co.

Matt Nicol, managing director of Nicol & Co, which has offices in Droitwich, Malvern and Worcester, said: “Knowing Hayley had all the skills we were looking for I am delighted to have been able to appoint her to this new role.

“Hayley brings a wealth of experience and sector knowledge to the team and her expertise will help us develop our marketing strategy as we continue our expansion in 2024.”

Mrs Knight, who is married with two children, currently lives in Wolverhampton and outside of work enjoys family time, travelling, property renovation and exploring the great outdoors with her two labradors.

She said: “I’m thrilled to have been appointed as marketing manager at Nicol & Co and I am already enjoying working with the great people there to support the company’s future growth.

“I was fortunate to have worked with Matt and his team during my time at Lioncourt Homes, so I know only too well what a great and respected estate agency I have been fortunate to join.

“Nicol & Co have distinguished themselves as forward-thinking professionals in marketing, committed to delivering outstanding customer service, and actively engaged in supporting the local community.

“I am excited about contributing to the ongoing enhancement of their amazing reputation throughout Worcestershire."