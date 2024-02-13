IT specialist Minster Micro announces senior appointment

Minster Micro, which has its headquarters in Kidderminster, has appointed Yogesh Joshi into the new role of senior ERP consultant and team leader.

With more than 30 years' experience within the IT and software sector, Yogesh will oversee a nine-strong team of software project experts and developers, working closely with Minster's clients across the UK to deliver a wide range of systems and software solutions. He will report to the company's managing director, Susan Marlow.

Susan Marlow said: "We're delighted to welcome Yogesh to Minster Micro and to our management team.

"He has gained extensive experience over three decades within the industry and has an exceptional track record of delivering complex projects for the likes of the NHS, the Arts Council and a range of professional services organisations.

"As a senior ERP consultant and head of our applications team, Yogesh will play a key role in steering our software project success and maintaining our reputation in the months and years ahead. It's an exciting appointment as we begin what has already been a busy new year."

Yogesh Joshi added: "Minster Micro has an exceptional reputation in the industry so I am delighted to have the opportunity to join Susan and the team. We are set to start and finish dozens of projects this year for our clients and a key part of my role is to ensure they are delivered using the skills of our brilliant team which is full of technical, commercial and operational ERP experts."

Ms Marlow added that the hire of Yogesh at Minster Micro has already been boosted with the additional appointment of ERP consultant Daniel Jai who will work closely with the new departmental head. Last November, the business also announced five other technical, infrastructure and administration appointments.

Minster Micro has more than 40 years' experience of supporting a range of businesses and sectors. The company is a recognised cyber security specialist and also offers a full suite of IT support services for SMEs and larger organisations. It also supplies business management, manufacturing, CRM, payroll and HR software, training and implementation.