Foam manufacturer snaps up polyethylene specialist

Walsall-based Alanto has welcomed the UK’s market leading polyethylene distributor and fabricator Ramfoam, of Tividale, into its fold, in a move that takes the firm’s annual turnover from £10 million to £20m and more than doubles the size of its UK workforce.

The deal brings three additional local manufacturing facilities to the business, enabling Alanto to better serve the evolving needs of its primary customer base in the region whilst also streamlining its transportation systems, growing employment opportunities, and reducing its carbon footprint.

It also gives the business a footprint in the Middle East which will serve as a key market for future growth.

Always putting the customer first, Alanto will use Ramfoam’s advanced manufacturing techniques to produce innovative non-toxic foam products that are used in everything from aeroplane insulation to flotation devices for swimming. Ramfoam’s offerings largely consist of materials free of harmful volatile organic compounds, helping the business create safe products for customers.

The expansion was supported by a £3.8m loan from Lloyds Bank.

Manufacturing a diverse range of foam and rubber products for in use across almost every market sector from marine and construction, to automotive and electrical industries, Alanto makes body armour and riot gear for the police force, as well as scraper blades and window seals for cars.

Alanto has been part of Canadian-headquartered, leading global foam supplier, Jacobs & Thompson Inc since 2021. The transaction with Ramform will enhance the group’s UK presence, helping to facilitate its ongoing expansion in Europe and achieve successive annual turnover growth of 10 per cent.

Kieran McCormack, chief financial officer of Jacobs & Thompson, parent company of Alanto, said: “This is a transformative acquisition for Alanto, turbocharging the growth of our forward order book, expanding the range of products we offer to our customers, and bringing new concepts to our service offering.

“And while it is no secret that UK manufacturing is continuing to face supply chain issues and labour shortages, we are determined to set clear targets to maintain our success. With this latest round of support from Lloyds Bank, our goal to deliver consistent double-digit revenue growth over the coming years is even more achievable.”

Rob Taylor, relationship manager for Lloyds Bank said: “Building on its heritage as the UK’s manufacturing heartland, the West Midlands is continuing to attract investment from major global players like Jacobs & Thompson, with ambitions to expand their existing footprint in the region – a major boost for the local community.

“This acquisition also ensures the enlarged Alanto business can effectively capitalise on rising demand for its products both here in the UK and in the Middle East, while delivering significant value through operational and transport efficiencies. We’ll continue to be by the side of the business as it embarks on the next stage of its growth journey.”