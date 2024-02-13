Finning launches search for apprentices

Finning, the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar machinery, is looking to recruit up to 44 new apprentice engineer roles with placements available across the company’s 11 branches – up from 26 last year.

Last year’s graduates achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, with 91 per cent of the intake taking permanent roles at the company – significantly higher than the national average of 53 per cent.

Welcoming applications from all age groups, the apprentices will undertake a four-year programme to become fully skilled engineers working in the company’s construction and energy divisions.

With a retention rate 40 per cent higher than the national average, and paying more than the national rate, Finning aims to attract applicants from all walks of life as it underlines its commitment to supporting the next generation of skilled engineers.

As well as having the chance to learn all the skills needed for the role, Finning apprentices have the opportunity to experience working in all areas of the business.

Currently there are 65 apprentices at Finning working to complete the four-year apprenticeship programme, which delivers bespoke training in a fully integrated education and training environment, including a purpose-built academy equipped with the latest technology.

On successful completion of the scheme, apprentices will be offered a permanent position within Finning, along with further opportunities to progress their career. While the apprentice package includes a contribution pension, life insurance policy, health plan, share purchase plan, discount platform, cycle to work scheme and wellbeing support.

Craig Smallman, apprenticeships quality manager at Finning, a former apprentice himself, is keen to raise awareness that the apprenticeship scheme is open to all applicants, including people looking for a career change, or to return to work, as well as school leavers.

He said: “The Finning apprenticeship programme is a fantastic way to get into engineering and, in particular, opens the door for people who are interested in this as a career but do not have maths and physics qualifications.

“There is no pre-requisite for skills, we will teach apprentices all that they need to know – all that we ask for is a willingness to learn, and for them to be passionate and motivated about the work they do. It’s a great fit if you are interested in engineering and learning.”

Finning is an equal opportunities employer, proactive in supporting women in engineering positions, as well as being Disability Confident committed and is signed up to the Armed Forces covenant.