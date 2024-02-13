Awards mark 20 years of Pallet-Track

Guests joined the Wolverhampton firm for its 20th anniversary shareholder gala at De Vere Beaumont Estate, Windsor to celebrate the successes of more than 90 independent companies from around the UK.

Additional entertainment was provided by comedian Rob Beckett, electric string quartet Sirens and showband Aston Band, while a charity raffle helped to raise £16,767 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Pallet-Track launched in 2004 with 46 members and handled 852 pallets during its first night of operation; it now moves over 16,000 pallets per night.

Pallet-Track's annual shareholder gala recognises the contributions of its shareholders to the success of its pallet network.

Harrison Solway Logistics, based in Hull, collected the shareholders' member of the year award, while Croydon-based ELB Partners were selected for the shareholder members' service quality award. Both awards were voted for by fellow Pallet-Track shareholders.

The Spirit of Pallet-Track award was presented to North Kent Distribution.

Gateshead-based McCann Transport Services were named Pallet-Track new member of the year and the Pallet-Track service quality award went to Warley Carriers, part of the TST Group, which has depots in Birmingham and Northern Ireland,

The Pallet-Track technology award was won by Suffolk’s Bartrums Road Services.

SSO Logistics Ltd, which has depots in St Helens and Warrington, celebrated a triple win after picking up the Pallet-Track growth award, Pallet-Track marketing award and a platinum award for service.

Platinum awards were given to 36 shareholder members to mark their outstanding contribution to the network over the last 20 years.

Stuart Godman, chief executive of Pallet-Track, said: “It was an honour and a pleasure to welcome guests to our Annual Shareholder Gala to celebrate the collective achievements of our network over the last 20 years and to have a record number of shareholder members in attendance was amazing.

“The contribution and dedication of Pallet-Track’s shareholder members has enabled us to build a pallet network that puts customer service first.

“Our approach to relationships is the key to our success over the last 20 years and is why 19 of our shareholders have been with us since day one.

“Pallet-Track is going from strength to strength, and we look forward to another successful year ahead.”