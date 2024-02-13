Awards for city businesses

Juniper Training won the promoting apprenticeships in the workplace award.

The independent training provider has more than 40 years experience working in further education. Its head office located in Wolverhampton oversees nine delivery centres spanning the West and East Midlands and a further 16 sports sites nationally.

The training programme covers 421 apprentices enrolled across 16 apprenticeship standards across a multiple number of sectors.

Juniper were rated sixth in the top 50 training providers in the country voted by apprentices.

Cosmo is an all you can eat buffet restaurant serving hundreds of unique oriental dishes. Their successful chain is currently operating 20 restaurants across the UK. Co-owner and director Kan Koo was ecstatic with the win for the category of diversity and inclusion. "We encourage diversity through all of our levels of management and catering staff. We employ people from all over the globe and we think that we all benefit from these different experiences. It is one of the reasons that we are so successful," he said.

Almost 550 people attended the awards at the Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham where funds were raised for Walsall-based charity Acorns and keynote speakers included West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.