Old Mercedes site could be transformed with new restaurants and store

Applicant MS111 Ltd has put forward a proposal to Walsall Council planning officers to redevelop the site on Dudley Street and replace it with five restaurants and a supermarket.

Mercedes shut up shop in September 2022 and relocated to an enlarged base in Wolverhampton, leaving the land vacant ever since.

But the developer said if the proposal gets the green light, then it would breathe new life into the area and create an estimated 100 new jobs – 25 in the supermarket and 15 in each food business.

As part of the scheme, the car park would also be increased and provide 67 spaces – nine more than the existing site contains.