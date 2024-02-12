Into a new era as Emmiera marks 20 years

Emmeira Group, formerly known as Homeserve Furniture Repairs, has its head office at the Waterfront Business Park in Brierley Hill.

Over the last two decades, the company has built up a reputation as Britain’s largest and leading furniture repair specialist, visiting over 25,000 customers every month.

James Lane, cheif executive, owner and founder of Emmiera Group, said: “Two decades ago, we embarked on a journey to redefine the standards of furniture care. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, I am immensely proud of what Emmiera Group has become – a symbol of reliability, quality, and customer satisfaction.”

Two years ago the company won the Business of the Year award at the Express & Star Business Awards, while James Lane was also awarded business person of the year. Since then James and his management team have been sponsors and judges at the Express & Star Awards, something they continue to do in this year’s competition.

James said one of the secrets behind his company’s success is that they have diversified into new sectors over the last two decades as they constantly strive to meet the evolving needs of clients.

“Our evolution into Emmiera Group is a testament to our adaptability and commitment to staying ahead in a dynamic industry,” said James.

“While our name has transformed, our core values and dedication to delivering exceptional services have remained constant.

“Not only have we recently undergone a name change and rebrand, but we have also had a management restructure to create a formidable team ready to lead Emmiera Group into a new era.

“Everyone here at Emmiera Group expresses our sincere gratitude to clients for two decades of unwavering support, and I extend this thanks to our staff too. This 20th-anniversary celebration is more than a reflection on the past – it’s a promise for the future.

“We look forward to the next 20 years with enthusiasm, innovation, and an enduring commitment to excellence in furniture care as Emmiera Group continues on its remarkable journey.”

Emmiera – named for Mr Lane's three daughters Emmie, Roise and Abbie – moved to its current home from the Delph Industrial Estate in Brierley Hill in 2022.