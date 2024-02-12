Fish and chips backs on the menu as chippy reopens with traditional rebrand

And this week from Monday, customers at the newly re-branded Queensway Chippy will see the results as it re-opens as a traditional fish and chip shop.

Queensway Chippy

Loucas Kourouyianni from Hasbury Chippy, Halesowen has stepped in to "pool resources" with Peter Kakkoufa who ran the former Pedmore Fish Bar. Just after Christmas Peter re-branded the shop as PK's, selling burgers, kebabs and other traditional takeaway items but not fish and chips.

The move away from fish and chips came after 45 years as a traditional chippy and was prompted by the soaring cost of fish, potatoes and cooking oil, which he said made the shop unviable.