Popular Wolverhampton chippy prides itself on warm welcome and quality food every time

A fish and chip dinner is something which has been a tradition in homes across the region for many years.

It can be a Friday evening treat, a lazy lunch or something to enjoy while out on the town, following a night out or simply because people have walked past a chip shop and, enticed by the smells, walked in to buy something.

Popular favourites can include the traditional battered cod with chips, covered in salt and vinegar, battered sausage and haddock, while other popular dishes include kebab meat, pies, curry sauce and saveloys.

One fish and chip shop which has built up a reputation for quality over the years has been Penn Chippy in Wolverhampton, which has been a focal point of the community and beyond for decades.

Set in the leafy suburb of Penn, about two miles from Wolverhampton city centre, the chippy regularly appears on top ten lists for fish and chip takeaways in Wolverhampton and sees a regular flow of customers during lunchtimes and evenings.

It has been owned by the Singh family since 2000, with Kuljinder Singh taking on the role of owner nine months ago.