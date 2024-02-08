Wolverhampton restaurant wins major award

COSMO Wolverhampton on Bentley Bridge Retail Park, Wednesfield, was a winner at the Signature Awards which were held at Vox, in Birmingham.

Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Dr Mike Hardacre and Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson attended the event with staff from the eat-all-you-want buffet restaurant.

The awards, organised by Wednesbury-based Nachural, are designed to be a celebration of the best in business and shined a spotlight on the work of professionals who provide cutting edge thinking to drive their organisations forward.

Last year, COSMO picked up the award for the UK’s best buffet restaurant at the annual Food Awards England, which was also presented at a ceremony in Birmingham. It also picked up an award for the best world cuisine in the Midlands.