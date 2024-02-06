New head of debt recovery at law firm Higgs

Jason Morris has joined Higgs as head of debt recovery as the Brierley Hill firm looks to build on its growing reputation within the sector.

Jason has more than 20 years of experience within debt recovery having worked at firms including Harrison Clark Rickerbys, Shoosmiths and Shakespeares.

He has wasted no time in bringing in new systems that will help Higgs improve its service.

“There is huge market demand for quality, effective debt recovery services due to the economic conditions,” said Jason.

“My initial time at Higgs has been spent looking at the systems already in place and implementing new processes to streamline our offering.

“The system now has new automation features and as early as Q2 of the calendar year we plan to launch a client portal which will allow our clients to send instructions, upload documents, view correspondence and see a live snapshot on progress, costs incurred and funds recovered on their behalf.

“I believe we are in a strong position to become the leading contender throughout the Midlands, allowing us to grow the team as well.”

Jason, who lives in Sutton Coldfield, was aware of Higgs before he started his new role and was encouraged by what he heard about the firm from mutual clients.

“Higgs’ ambitions matched my own,” said Jason. “I knew some people already at the firm and my own contacts were very encouraging, telling me that we were very well suited.

“Higgs has a great culture. It’s results-driven, of course, but there is a strong belief in building legacies and putting clients first is of utmost importance.

“It’s an exciting time to join the firm as we gear up for our 150th birthday next year.”

Julia Lowe, head of dispute resolution, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jason to the team. He has outstanding experience across debt recovery and has already implemented improvements that will benefit both the firm and our clients.

“Non-payment and late payment can severely impact cashflow and put strain on a business. With Jason on board, we want to help businesses to recover what they are owed as quickly as possible.”