Hortons’ Estate delivers two new industrial/warehouse units

Two new Grade A, energy efficient units have been speculatively developed at Electrium Point, an established commercial location in Willenhall, near Junction 10 of the M6.

The largest of the new units is a 21,400 sq ft building which has been pre-let to manufacturer NDB Engineering on a 15-year lease. The firm is relocating to Electrium Point from existing premises in Wolverhampton to facilitate its continued growth and expansion.

Unit 7 is available for immediate occupation. It offers 20,500 sq ft of modern industrial/warehouse accommodation, with features including 50 kN/m2 floor loading capacities, 8m clear heights, level access doors, and a large enclosed service yard.

The sustainable scheme contains photovoltaic roof panels and EV charging stations, and has achieved an EPC ‘A’ rating.

Jeremy Boothroyd of Hortons said: “We are very pleased to have completed construction of two new speculative industrial/warehouse units at Electrium Point. Stock of this size and quality remains in short supply in the Black Country, particularly in such an established and well connected commercial location. We look forward to letting the final available unit.”

Lewis Giles, senior surveyor at Bulleys, said: “Hortons’ speculative development of Electrium Point has provided much needed new build stock to the Black Country market. With Unit 6 pre-let to a great local occupier, we don’t expect Unit 7 to be available for long.”

Kenny Allan, head of industrial at KWB, said: “The development of new buildings of this size is such a rare commodity in the Black Country. It offers businesses the chance to occupy an environmentally friendly and sustainable building, with significantly lower running costs compared to a traditional space.”

Electrium Point is a 135,000 sq ft industrial/warehouse complex located around one mile from willenhall town centre.