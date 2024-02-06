Five jobs saved as rescued Walsall tile shop reopens - but now owned by rival firm

The store on Birchills Industrial Estate, Green Lane, closed after the retailer, which serves trade and the public, went into administration on Friday, January 12.

Tile Choice was rescued within 10 days by Stiled Holdings, owners of Tile Giant, and it now wants to welcome customers old and new back to the Walsall store.

The Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Chris Towe, is visiting the store on Wednesday, February 7, at 3.15pm to officially reopen it.

As a result of the acquisition, 10 of the 18 Tile Choice stores across the Midlands have now been saved including Bilston, Birmingham, Burton, Cannock, Coventry, Derby, Kidderminster, Telford and Worcester.

The acquisition has also meant that 50 jobs, which had been in doubt, have also been saved.

Dean Smith the Walsall store manager, said the store would continue trading as Tile Choice.

Dean who has worked at the shop for the last 17 years, said: "We want to see our customers back through the doors, old and new. We are one of the premier tiling shops in Walsall.

"Everyone was absolutely devastated when Tile Choice went into administration. We had grown the business in Walsall and were thriving. We were a profitable shop.

"This business acquisition is a vote of confidence in the business we have in Walsall and the industry.

"We pride ourselves on our customer service and we have a happy and approachable staff."

The Tile Choice brand has been family run and has been trading in the Midlands for more than 30 years.

Sagren Naidoo, Tile Giant chief operating officer, said: "This has been an important week for Tile Giant, Tile Choice, Crown Tiles and our loyal customer base. Our focus will remain to bring new and inspiring products to market coupled with brilliant customer service. We would urge all Tile Choice customers to contact us so that we can arrange to fulfil any outstanding orders.”