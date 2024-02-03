The latest Black Country restaurants, pubs, and takeaways to get top food hygiene scores
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to a number of Black Country and Staffordshire establishments – here are all of the top rated ones.
The new year is off to a great start for several restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways in the region as five-star hygiene ratings are handed out to 50 of them.
The ratings represent the amount of marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.
Wolverhampton
Base Cafe, Base 25, 29 - 31 Temple Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton; rated on January 30
Sandwich King, a takeaway at 770 Stafford Road, Wolverhampton
Gourmet Coffee Bar & Kitchen at Wolverhampton Railway Station, Railway Drive, City Centre, Wolverhampton; rated on January 23
The Newbridge at Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton; rated on January 24
The Lancaster at The Albion Inn, Lichfield Road, Wolverhampton; rated on January 16
Nutmeg at 9 Farmers Fold Fp128, Wolverhampton; rated on January 25
Coseley Cricket Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Church Road, Coseley, Bilston; rated on November 9
Purple Flamez Restaurant Ltd at Purple Flamez, 122 Highfields Road, Wolverhampton; rated on January 10
North Street Food at Earls Sandwich Bar, 1a North Street, Wolverhampton; rated on January 23
No.1 Pizza And No.1 Peri Peri Chicken at No 1 Pizza, 28 Market Street, Wolverhampton; rated on January 12
Havannaa Catering at 16 Wood Road, Codsall, Wolverhampton; rated on January 16
Dog & Doublet, 9 North Street, Wolverhampton; rated on January 16
Veggie Lounge at 441 Dudley Road, Wolverhampton; rated on January 12
The Pan With Goodies at 149 Merridale Street West, Wolverhampton; rated on January 11
The Mountain Bar and Grill, 46 Queen Street, Wolverhampton; rated on January 9
MGs Cafe, Mg'S Cafe, 41 Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton