Stourbridge indoor golf centre applies for licence to sell alcohol

The Stourbridge-based Aztec Island Adventure Golf leisure park has lodged an application for a premises licence for units located at Stourbridge Industrial Estate, in Mill Race Lane, Stourbridge.

The application by operators 4ward Adventure Golf Ltd is for the retail sale of alcohol Monday to Sunday 8am–11pm including at its Exhibition of Film attraction. Its opening hours are 8am-11.30pm.

Businessmen Lee Skelding and James Cox have been developing the 18-hole adventure golf course featuring a rock climbing wall and zip line at a cost of £500,000 with a pledge that it will be among the best sites around.