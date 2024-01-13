The secret of success for the Staffordshire pub named best in country - twice

Hoardings surround some former retail buildings as the town centre prepares for significant regeneration.

But some things don't change. The town football club, the Lambs, for example, won their league last year and are top of the table again now, in the National North.

And, what's more, The Tamworth Tap has been named as the best pub in the country by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) for the second year in a row.

There have been examples of visitors missing their train back home because they were enjoying themselves in the pub so much, so it's little surprise to regulars that the Tamworth Tap has won the National Pub of the Year 2023 award again.

Outside the pub

Louise and George Greenaway celebrate with MP Sarah Edwards, members of CAMRA and customers

Head brewer and licensee George Greenaway said: "Words really can’t express how we feel right now.

"To have retained the award is beyond incredible and we are thankful to CAMRA for recognising us again and grateful to our fantastic team and customers.

"I think it's evidence of all the hard work we have put in as a team and the dedication shown over this past year and long before that.

"We have not taken our eyes off the ball in the last year, since winning the previous award."

Sophie Masters, Caitlin Barber and Jess Masters behind the bar

"We have worked non-stop with tweaks here and there. We have generally continued in the same vein but just improved processes and increased product ranges.

"We have added to the team and, in terms of the building itself, we have made improvements and added some little touches. There have been no days where we have rested on our laurels.

"We love this pub. We have a real sense of community. People will come in for a drink and become regulars. They are adopted by the customers already here as well.