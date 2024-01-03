Chamber to support city's start-ups

Following a successful tender application, the regional support agency will provide services for new and growing businesses on behalf of Wolverhampton Council as part of the local authority’s drive to build the city economy.

Under the council’s ‘Our City Our Plan’ strategy, the chamber team will offer local firms in the early stages of development a suite of activity to help them start up, scale up and thrive.

With funding from the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund the start-up programme, which will run until March 2025, will provide support enabling Wolverhampton residents to engage and access skills to create the foundations for their business to prepare, start and ensure its survival.

The scheme aims to increase the number of new enterprises, ranging from sole trader and micro business to small, medium-sized and large enterprises, including social enterprises.

The chamber plans to deliver the support through its current start-up provision for companies in Wolverhampton. The chamber launched the Start-Up Business Club in 2018 to provide platforms and opportunities for businesses looking to grow, connect and become part of a thriving network.

The club contributes to the growth of a new business by providing a supportive environment and valuable connections including a dedicated business relationship manager.

Chamber chief executive Sarah Moorhouse said the contract win would enable the chamber to create more prosperity among start-up businesses in Wolverhampton.

She said: “We are delighted to have secured the contract for a vital service provision for new and growing companies looking for expert support to transition from start-up stage to being a fully-fledged business set up for success.

“The chamber has a proud heritage of supporting new businesses to grow by creating an environment conducive to success and improving business performance through training, information, networking and support.

“We will look to engage with the full range of Wolverhampton start-ups, particularly those in growth sectors such as technology, creative and digital, as well as those emerging markets such as the green economy.”

Councillor Stephen Simkins, the council leader, said: “We are pleased to be working with the Black Country Chamber of Commerce to deliver a programme which will make a tangible contribution to the economic future of Wolverhampton.

“We appreciate that getting the right advice and support is key to business success and, with our partners, it is vital we help businesses access the tools they need.

“Our overarching priorities include building a thriving economy in all parts of the city, so we look forward to seeing more start-ups grow and create employment opportunities through this scheme.”

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.

The fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.