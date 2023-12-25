Boxing Day sales: When Black Country shops and centres full of bargains will be open

High streets and shopping centres across the Black Country and Staffordshire are hoping tills will be jingling in the post-Christmas glow.

It brings residents from all around the Black Country to shopping centres, markets and retail parks to take advantage of the post-Christmas sales, giving a huge boost to the local economy.

Sarah Moorhouse, CEO of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, said: "Amid all the changes in customer habits, Boxing Day shopping remains important for retailers.

"Our retail members recognise the importance of the entire Christmas period and want to make the most of every opportunity for sales.

"With the cost of living crisis putting pressure on spending, local shops and businesses across the Black Country will want to attract customers who are out to spend Christmas money or want to take advantage of sales or offers."

The CEO went on to say that while online shopping has changed the retail landscape, Boxing Day continues to draw footfall to our shopping districts.

Ms Moorhouse continued: "The growth of online shopping has changed retail but Boxing Day sales continue to draw footfall, create a festive shopping experience and boost brand engagement.

"Our retail members recognise the importance of providing a positive in-store experience, with special offers and promotions, all of which can be a valuable tool for establishing customer loyalty and building their brand throughout the rest of the year.