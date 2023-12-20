A dozen new stores open in time for Christmas at Birmingham shopping centres

Nike Rise, Marks & Spencer, Pull&Bear and Bershka were among the new arrivals over the last three months.

The UK’s second Nike Rise concept store is now open on Rotunda Square.

The new 68,000sq ft Marks & Spencer store is on Level 0 and 1.

Dan Murphy, general manager at Bullring and Grand Central, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer such an extensive and exciting line-up of new store and leisure experiences, ahead of Christmas. The sheer number of high-profile openings in the last three months reaffirms the ‘flight to quality’ we have witnessed at Bullring and Grand Central this year, and the confidence brands have in the in-store experience, particularly in the right city centre location.

“We always knew 2023 was going to be a transformational year for us, as we continued to focus on enlivening our spaces with new brands, concepts and market firsts. We are well positioned going into 2024, with some exciting brands set to open, including TOCA Social.”