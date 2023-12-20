1,000 seasonal jobs available at Alton Towers with full and part-time roles advertised

The roles that are on offer at the 500-acre theme park and its three hotels in Staffordshire are a mixture of full and part-time positions.

Jobs currently being advertised include ride operators, retail hosts, performers, engineers, security officers and cleaners.

Start dates range from February to March with more jobs will be advertised in the new year.

An Alton Towers Resort spokesperson said: “As we look forward to 2024, we will be recruiting in excess of 1,000 seasonal vacancies across both the theme park and hotels.

“There is a huge variety of roles to choose from, including ride host, sales and admissions host, guest excellence host, lifeguard, housekeeper and many more.

“With both full and part-time roles to choose from, there is something for everyone at Alton Towers Resort.”

Perks of working for the resort include access to a 40 per cent LEGO discount, a Merlin’s Magic Pass which gives free tickets to Merlin attractions globally and the chance to attend exclusive preview events of new rides and attractions.

All vacancies will go on the Alton Towers careers website.