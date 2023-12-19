Tim Newey has worked at the Old Swan, Netherton, for more than 46 years and always wears a smart waistcoat and fob watch on a chain.

Mr Newey, aged 64, has been the licensee of the pub, known by many as Ma Pardoes, for the last 23 years.

The pub in Halesowen Road, which dates from 1835, is now owned by Heineken, who leased it to Mr Newey.