Fish and chip shop of 45 years to rebrand and move away from fish as costs soar

Pedmore Fish Bar, on Queens Way, Stourbridge, will become PK's in early 2024 due as the price of fish, oil and potatoes goes up.

The rebranded takeaway will focus on serving smashed burgers, loaded fries, kebabs and sides, asking everyone to help them in their new venture.

On Facebook, Pedmore Fish Bar announced: "A notice to all our customers. Saturday 30th December will sadly be our last day operating as Pedmore Fish Bar.

"This is unfortunately due to the high costs of fish, oil, and potatoes, so it was either close permanently or continue to trade but try a new concept. So from January, we will be rebranding as PK's.

"We thank you for your support and loyalty over the years and we hope you can continue to support us in this new venture."

The post was met with a flood of support online, with Facebook users wishing the business success.

On Facebook, Tracie Bull said: "Such sad news, such a fab chippy and always my favourite growing up as a kid.

"All the best in your new adventure will definitely have to come and try the new menu."

Stavroulla Michaels, another Facebook user, said: "It's the end of an era. Sad that the way things are with the costs rising that you've had to do this but I wish you every success in your new venture.

"Here's to new beginnings."

The fish bar, which has been serving customers since 1978, will change to the new branding in the New Year with an exact date of the change yet to be announced.