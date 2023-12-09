Heritage Concept & Design, which has a 30,000ft factory in Stourbridge, has opened its first showroom in Listley Street, Bridgnorth.

The company offers a wide range of bespoke windows and doors and the new showroom will create jobs, with the company having employed ten further members of staff in the past 12 months.

Directors: Jas Singh and Mark Greenfield, fan Luke Bishop and legend Steve Bull

The family-run business was started by Mark Greenfield 20 years ago, with MG Shopfronts working for companies such as TK Maxx.

"I have lived in Bridgnorth and felt the town was a good location for the new showroom," said Mark. "It's a new chapter and an exciting time for us.

"We are also considering a new base in Telford, moving forward, if this goes well.

"I'd like to thank people for their support and Steve for attending to open the new shop for me," Mark added.