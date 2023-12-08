The Tipton's partnership with Wolves in 13th season

The partnership, which is now in its 13th season, will see the Tipton’s branding present on all membership marketing literature.

The society recently attended an open training session, where they supported the Young Wolves team in providing entertainment and gifts for supporters.

Wolves defenders Toti and Nelson Semedo presented Becky Wheeler, marketing and product manager at the Tipton, with a first team signed shirt, which will be donated to the society’s charity committee to use towards its fundraising efforts.

Becky Wheeler from the Tipton said: “We are once again proud to partner with Wolves, it’s always great to see how the club bring the community together and wish them the best of luck in the season.”