Spillard seals deal with Lancashire coach firm

Bretherton’s Gold Line Tours, which has been a family-run company since 1987, has equipped its latest 53-seat Volvo tri-axle 990 coach with Spillard Safety Systems’ innovative Human Detection System.

The equipment has been developed over the last two years and is now being rolled out across the bus and coach sector, delivering an additional measure that is proven to prevent accidents and thus reducing injuries and saving lives.

Launched in the middle of last year, the HDS has been fitted to the side, front and back of the vehicle and intelligently detects only the shape of a pedestrian, cyclist or motorcyclist within 20 metres – all in real time.

Once detected, an audio alert is delivered to the driver, as well as clearly visualising the distance by measurement and colour codes displayed on the cab monitor.

The HDS will help bus and coach operators and, importantly, ensures they are compliant with The Direct Vision Standard introduced by the Mayor of London in March 2021.

“We always have one eye on new things coming out that can improve the experience and safety of our passengers,” explained Jon Paul, the third-generation family owner of Bretherton’s Gold Line Tours.

“Our long-standing relationship with Thomas Hardie Commercials brought Spillard’s Human Detection System to our attention and we decided that we’d fit it to our latest vehicle to see what difference it makes.”

He continued: “First and foremost, it has eliminated all blind spots which is massive for us – especially in crowded towns and cities. The fact it also only picks up the human shape is also a major benefit as our driver knows if he gets an alert he needs to act.

“There was a bit of resistance at first, like there is with all types of change. However, every driver who has used it would happily say they prefer to drive the Volvo 9900 over other ones in our fleet. That includes myself, as I still drive on some of the tours - I’ve been very impressed.”

Pete Spillard, managing director of Spillard Safety Systems, added his support: “It is great to see Bretherton’s Gold Line Tours embrace our Human Detection System and, importantly, enjoy such a positive experience.

“Like with all new products, we are listening to and building in feedback to make it even better for existing and new users.”

Bretherton’s Gold Line Tours operates a fleet of eight vehicles, ranging from a 16-seater minibus to the £300,000 13-metre Volvo 9900.

Employing 10 people, the company has emerged from the shackles of Covid and expects to go past its pre-pandemic turnover later this year as it adds more destinations to its UK and European portfolio.

Jon Paul went on to add: “There is no doubt that we will add the Human Detection System to any new vehicle that we purchase going forward. In addition to increasing safety and giving driver’s greater visual awareness, the platform can also be used to prove responsibility if an incident does occur.

“This can help with reducing insurance premiums and can avoid expensive pay-outs if you have been wrongly accused of an accident.”