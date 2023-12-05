Work begins on net zero industrial project at Hartlebury

The Schroders Capital team managing the Schroders Capital UK Real Estate Fund has started the development of Hartlebury 45, a speculative development at Hartlebury Trading Estate to deliver an operational net zero carbon high-specification building by summer 2024.

The development aims to meet the ongoing strong demand for high-quality industrial space within the West Midlands.

Hartlebury 45 will provide a high-specification warehouse with an internal height of 10m, dock and level access doors, and a maximum floor loading of 50kN/m2, as well as fully fitted office accommodation, a 50m yard area and 61 car parking spaces for occupiers and visitors.

The new building will target net zero carbon in operation, an EPC A rating, and BREEAM ‘Very Good’ standard, inline with SCREF’s strong ESG ambitions.

Rob Cosslett, fund manager at Schroders Capital, said: “Since its acquisition by the fund in 2013, Hartlebury Trading Estate has become Worcestershire’s premier trading destination – with industrial tenants recognising the site’s best-in-class facilities, and its strong transport connectivity. We are continuing to capitalise on this demand through development of new and sustainable industrial space at the estate, with the recent commencement of construction works at Hartlebury 45 representing an exciting next step towards this objective.”

Rupert Jeffries of Collingwood Rigby, asset managers for the estate, said: “We are delighted to have broken ground on this exciting new development further to an extremely positive response to our announcement last month. Confidence in commercial schemes throughout the Midlands has strengthened significantly in recent months and the appetite for high-specification industrial solutions remains consistently strong.

“As one of the prime business parks within the region, Hartlebury Trading Estate is currently experiencing minimal void units, and with sustainability climbing higher upon occupiers’ agendas, we are already experiencing high numbers of enquiries about the opportunity in light of its Net Zero Carbon target, teamed with the Estate’s close proximity to the UK motorway network and its secure business environment.

Hartlebury Trading Estate currently houses 100 businesses in more than 160 buildings, ranging from 500 sq ft to more than 100,000 sq ft in a fully landscaped environment that extends to over 200 acres.

The Schroders Capital UK Real Estate Fund has owned the estate since 2013.

Occupiers at the Estate include DPD, TNT, Worcestershire County Council, Grafton Group, EDM Group, and Forest Garden.