Shopping centre in Walsall goes on market with £3.2 million price tag

The Gillity Shopping Village is set on 1.76 acres on Liskeard Road and includes 13 separate retail units and 15 duplex residential units.

It is being marketed by commercial property agents Bond Wolfe for a combined asking price of £3.265 million.

James Mattin, managing director of Bond Wolfe, said that the shops and homes were already producing annual rents of £256,260 with the potential for a significant uplift.

He said that the property also provided development potential to extend the existing building above and utilise the large main car park and 15 garages to build an additional residential block, subject to planning permission.

Mr Mattin said: “We are delighted to bring Gillity Shopping Village to the market and will be offering the properties for sale on an individual basis.

“We believe this will appeal to the private investor market from which we have seen so much activity throughout 2023.

“That said, our client is also happy to entertain offers for parts or the scheme as a whole and we invite enquiries from all interested parties.

“The Gillity Shopping Village benefits from being anchored by a Co-op convenience store and this means the resulting footfall has attracted multiple other traders.

“Existing businesses include a dry cleaners, a cafe, a restaurant, a funeral directors, a beauty salon and other retail units, and together this create a thriving little centre.

“But on top of this there is a future development potential in spare spaces currently occupied by the car park and garages, subject to planning permission.”

The centre sits adjacent to the King Arthur pub and can be accessed from both Liskeard Road and Treyamon Road.

Anyone interested can find out more by calling James Mattin on 0121 524 1172 or emailing him at jmattin@bondwolfe.com, or by contacting Garry Johnson on 0121 524 2583 or gjohnson@bondwolfe.com