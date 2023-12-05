Italian restaurant among new eateries at Merry Hill shopping centre

ASK Italian has opened between Bon Pan Asian and the recently opened wagamama.

Each ASK Italian serves its own local gin. At Merry Hill, visitors can find Dr Eamers' London Dry Gin, distilled three miles away at the West Midlands Distillery.

The new restaurant has space for approximately 140 diners and serves up a range of antipasti, stone-baked pizzas, and fresh pasta dishes, as well as vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options.

Also joining Merry Hill’s thriving food and drink scene is gourmet burger restaurant, Big Smoke Burger & Wings, set to open its doors soon in Eat Central. Big Smoke’s food is made fresh daily using gourmet ingredients sourced from top quality, and when possible, local producers.

Buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant Wingstop is also opening early next year

The new eatery announcements closely follows the recent opening of Sides, the fried chicken restaurant backed by YouTube sensations The Sidemen.

Corinne Prior, marketing director at ASK Italian, said: “This year we're celebrating 30 years of ASK Italian and of bringing the best of Italy to our customers, we're so excited to be joining the thriving Merry Hill community and to make connections with local suppliers and businesses.

“Our new Merry Hill site perfectly adds to our family of restaurants and will be a place where everyone's welcome to enjoy great Italian meals.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, added: "It's an exciting time at Merry Hill with Christmas fast approaching and people spending more time at the centre to tick off shopping lists and spend time with family and friends. We're continuing to evolve the centre, offering unrivalled convenience and experiences for visitors that go well beyond shopping.

"This week's opening of ASK Italian and Big Smoke Burger coming soon will add even more variety to the dining options at Merry Hill. And we look forward to welcoming Wingstop in the new year to add even more to the range of choice at both Eat Central and our growing leisure mall.”