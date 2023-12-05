£2m investment by Wolverhampton firm in one year

It has also been a year to diversify the capabilities of the business,which has introduced a CNC machinery centre and the employment of a CNC applications engineer and apprentice, with an investment in excess of £300,000.

The growing demand from customers to manufacture added value and complex multi-functional or mechanical metal assemblies, left the business outsourcing more machined components, countersinking and chamfering and it made the move to bring all of these services under one roof, at the plant in Wolverhampton.

Jenks & Cattell Engineering are believed to be one of very few metalwork engineering companies to offer such a wide range of services with presswork ranging from 40 to 1,000 tonnes, laser cut fabrication, multiple forms of welding and now CNC machining.

Earlier in the year it prepared a protective resin layer seal and constructed partition walls around the space to house itsr first SYIL CNC machine.

Eight months later it has announced a second four-axis SYIL laser machine which has now been fully commissioned alongside its state-of-the-art Siemens controller.

The new SYIL V1260 is in addition to the SYIL X7, and it allows Jenks & Cattell to machine larger components than previously, as well as using it to manufacture press tooling repairs and spares, bring current outsourced components in-house and manufacture more complex jigs and fixtures in-house. Being able to CNC machine in-house gives our customers shorter lead times, improved quality and more efficient costs.

Jenks & Cattell Engineering has a large portfolio of tools which can be shared across a range of jobs, and so far, has invested £30,000 in tooling.