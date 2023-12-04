Andrew joins team at Dudley Building Society

The move, subject to regulatory approval, will see Andrew bring a broad range and depth of experience across different risk disciplines and regulatory compliance, having previously worked for building societies, banks and the Financial Conduct Authority.

He is an active Data Standards Committee member for the Bank of England. This is the latest appointment that is supporting the ambitious growth plans of the Dudley.

Andrew said: “I am delighted to be joining Dudley at an exciting time for the Society. I understand building societies well having worked for Coventry Building Society.

"My main role as CRO will be to keep the Society safe by making sure we identify and manage risk appropriately. It’s a very collaborative role working closely with senior management. We have an ambitious strategic plan and it’s a fantastic opportunity to work here and be part of that.”

James Paterson, Chief Executive at the Dudley, added: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew to our team. His knowledge and experience will be vital as we continue to grow and expand our business. We will continue to support our local community, as we have been doing since 1858, and we will ensure the Society is kept safe and secure for future generations. In yet another week of announcements of branch closures by the big banks, we continue to invest in the local economy, supporting our members and community.”