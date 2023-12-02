Batches of Revels recalled because 'they may contain small pieces of rubber'

The recall notice has been issued by Mars Wrigley and the Food Standards Agency for various Revels products. It should be seen displayed on outlets where the products have been sold.

The range includes certain limited batches of Revels 205g More to Share, Revels 112g Pouch, and Revels 71g Treat Bag. The batch numbers are listed in the recall notice and on the FSA website.

Advice for consumers is if you have one of the products listed to keep the product, and contact Mars Wrigley Consumer Care team using the details below to arrange a refund:

Freephone Telephone: 0800 952 0084

Email via mars.co.uk/contactus.

In a statement the company says: "This precautionary recall has been initiated with the best interests of our consumers at heart. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused."