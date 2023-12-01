Mayor opens training centre

The Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Michael Hardacre, and Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Chaman Lal, performed the official opening of Elec Training.

The City and Guilds approved electrician training centre is at the AMG Building in Thomas Street.

Elec has been set up to address the shortage of skilled electricians and will offer a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and hands-on experience needed to excel in the electrical trade. They will range rom basic electrical work to advanced techniques.

Courses are aimed at over-18s and Elec plans to start offering apprenticeships as well.

Finance director Davinder Chall said: "In addition to providing premium training, Elec Training is dedicated to creating job opportunities for individuals in the surrounding communities. The centre has established strong connections with local electrical businesses and contractors who are eager to hire skilled graduates. This initiative is expected to not only boost the job market but also contribute to economic growth in the region.

"Elec Training believes that by investing in the training and employment of local talent we are not only building a skilled workforce but also strengthening the community as a whole. This commitment aligns with the centre’s vision of changing lives through education and employment."

To find out about training opportunities call 0330 822 5337.