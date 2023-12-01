Bullring and Grand Central extends opening hours for Christmas

From Monday, December 4 visitors will be able to shop later during the week.

On weekdays to December 8 Bullring is open 10 am to 9pm and Grand Central between 9am and 9pm.

Saturdays – December 9, 16 and 23 both are open 9am to 8pm and on Sundays – December 10 and 17 from 11am to 5pm.

Weekdays between December 11 and 22 both open 9am to 10pm.

Christmas Eve shopping hours are 11am to 5pm with no shops open on Christmas Day.

Boxing Day hours are 8am to 08pm and from December 27 to 30 it is 9am to 8pm.

On New Year's Eve the centres are open 11am to 5pm with New Year's Day opening 10am to 5pm.

Those looking to extend their evenings even further can also visit the new Lane7, which offers guests a wide variety of activities including bowling, karaoke and ping pong, as well as Sandbox VR, an immersive virtual reality gaming experience.

Visitors to the destination will also be able to grab a bite to eat at one of the venue’s many restaurants including Mowgli, Shokupan and Fumo in Selfridges, as well as enjoying a range of new stores including Marks & Spencer, Footasylum, JD and Goldsmiths.