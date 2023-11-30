The substantial Grade II listed freehold bank, operating as Lloyds, in Stafford's Market Square is going under the hammer in the Acuitus commercial property auction on December 13.

The property has a guide price of £750,000.

It is opposite the Guildhall Shopping Centre and inclides a ground floor banking hall, mezzanine level with ancillary accommodation on the basement, first, and second floors with a total approximate floor area of 8,021 sq ft.

An extension to the lease was recently agreed through to June 2031 with the tenant paying an annual rent of £79,000.

Jon Skerry of Acuitus said: “This is a very handsome property in the heart of Stafford. Assets let to banks remain popular with investors, especially properties with historic value and potential for alternative use."

The auction starts at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.